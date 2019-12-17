Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is letting Georgia proceed with a mass purge of its voting rolls Monday evening. But the judge also scheduled a hearing Thursday to hear more arguments about it. That decision came after a lawyer for the state assured him that if the judge finds later that some people should not have been removed, they can be easily and quickly reinstated. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled. Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, had asked for the purge to be halted.