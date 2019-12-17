Lawmakers looking at reversing CCSD votes, altering way board members are elected

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina legislative delegation is planning to draft legislation that will dramatically change the Charleston County School District.
The legislation, if passed by the end of this school year, would retroactively make the school board’s recent votes on broad-sweeping changes void.
The board approved changes in November and December that include combining three North Charleston elementary schools and removing three grades from Buist Academy in downtown Charleston.
“They do not have public support,” state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis said.
The state lawmakers are still coming up with language in this bill that would require more public input when the board is considering changes that include merging schools and closing them. Any current programs already in place would not be effected.
Another piece of legislation in the works would also look at altering the way the board is elected. The details on that process are still being discussed.
A comment has been requested from the Charleston County School District and its board.
