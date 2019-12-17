Marion County deputy killed in early morning crash identified

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.
The crash happened on Highway 76 shortly before 1 a.m., Wallace said.
The fallen deputy, who was responding to a call for service, has been identified as PFC. Michael Shawn Latu, a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states. Latu’s career began as a 911 dispatch operator in 2012 before joining the sheriff’s office three years later.
Latu was the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Deputy of the Year, as well as the 2018 Patrolman of the Year. He was described as “quiet with a genius level IQ” and the “workhorse of the department” who was always eager to help.
