2nd truck driver claims he was injured in accident involving Wando Terminal crane

He claims that on the morning of Dec. 26, 2017, he was driving a container truck and pulled under the crane for his cargo to be unloaded. According to the lawsuit, the crane picked up the entire truck instead of just the container off the truck bed. While in the air, the container then broke loose from the truck and the truck fell “violently” to the ground. The impact shook Cowell, who was still inside the cab, according to the suit.