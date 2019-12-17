2nd truck driver claims he was injured in accident involving Wando Terminal crane

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In a lawsuit filed last Friday in Charleston County court, a second truck driver claims he was injured in an accident involving a crane at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
Leroy Cowell is suing the South Carolina State Ports Authority stating he was seriously injured in an accident and the Ports Authority didn’t properly perform preventative maintenance on a crane to determine it was safe for use.
He claims that on the morning of Dec. 26, 2017, he was driving a container truck and pulled under the crane for his cargo to be unloaded. According to the lawsuit, the crane picked up the entire truck instead of just the container off the truck bed. While in the air, the container then broke loose from the truck and the truck fell “violently” to the ground. The impact shook Cowell, who was still inside the cab, according to the suit.
Nicholas Floyd also sued the Ports Authority in July in connection with a similar accident that allegedly happened just three days before Cowell’s in 2017. The Ports Authority has responded to Floyd’s lawsuit denying the allegations.
Cowell is seeking punitive and actual damages.
