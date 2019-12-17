One killed in Tuesday morning crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed Tuesday morning in a single vehicle crash.
The crash happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. on S.C. Highway 402 near Three Mile Road, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
A 2014 Volkswagon traveling eastbound ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing the driver, he said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
