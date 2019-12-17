‘Pillowcase Bandits’ arrest expected to clear more than 30 cases in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say the arrest of four men accused in a multi-county burglary ring is expected to clear more than 30 cases in Dorchester County.
Daniel Quarles, Brandon Roberts, John Thompson and Eric Youngblood are accused in the crimes.
The suspects were originally charged with burglaries by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who, on Monday, announced the charges against the four men.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say Roberts and Quarles are currently locked up at the Dorchester County Detention Center on multiple charges of burglary. Thompson and Youngblood will be served later on Tuesday.
The multi-law enforcement operation was called “Pillowcase Bandits” because the burglars would enter homes and steal pillowcases to cart the property away.
“Most of the burglaries in Dorchester County occurred from Ridgeville towards the upper end of the county,” DCSO officials said. “In Dorchester County, the culmination of the investigation is expected to clear over 30 cases with multiple arrest warrants being obtained on each suspect.”
A report states the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has been on several burglaries which occurred in the county which began earlier in the year.
The investigation eventually led to multiple agencies working together including the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects staked out five or six houses in their jurisdiction at a time and decided which one to hit.
CCSO officials said Youngblood told him his crew always struck between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.
According to arrest warrants, TVs, jewelry, guns, prescription medicine, video game systems, collectible coins, even a washer and dryer were among the items taken from homes. A lot of the stolen items were recovered at pawn shops and a flea market in the Upstate.
