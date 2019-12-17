Police: Shots fired into N. Charleston home, car Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say several shots were fired into a house and car Tuesday morning.
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5000 block of Thorton Drive around 2:15 a.m. One shell casing was found in the street while others were found in the driveway and front yard, the report stated.
Witnesses saw an older model dark square body Chevy leaving the area after the shots were fired, according to the report.
The victim told officers he thinks he knows who did it, but was uncooperative with officers during questioning, the report stated.
