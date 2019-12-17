Steelman, Stern Price, Tincher and Wheless To Be Inducted Into CofC Athletics Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 2020 College of Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame Class has been selected and includes four former student-athletes including the first inductee from the sport of softball.
This year’s induction class is highlighted by former men’s golfer and head coach Mark Steelman (1986-89), former Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year Rachael Stern Price (2003-05), former dual-sport volleyball and women’s basketball athlete Teresa Tincher (1983-87) and former men’s basketball All-American Troy Wheless (1999-03).
The Hall of Fame ceremony and brunch will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) in the McAlister Hospitality Suite located on the third floor of TD Arena. Tickets to the event can be purchased for $20. To make your reservation(s), please RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to Megan Spellman at: (843) 953-5329 or spellmanmc@cofc.edu
MARK STEELMAN (1986-89)
(Class of ’02)
Winner of six individual collegiate tournament titles in the late 1980’s. Had the lowest stroke average on the team and was Team MVP for three-straight years. Won the 1988 and 1989 NAIA District 6 Individual Championship titles and was a two-time NAIA District 6 Player of the Year. Led College of Charleston to the NAIA National Championship in 1989, where the team finished 13th in the country. Hired as The College’s first full-time head coach in 1998. He guided the Cougars to national prominence over the course of six seasons at the helm of the program from 1998 to 2005. CofC was ranked a program-best No. 25 in the nation in 2000-01 and made its first-ever NCAA Regional appearance in 2001. The Cougars placed fourth at regionals that year and advanced all the way to the national championship where they finished 16th. They made three-straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2001 to 2003 and won the Southern Conference title in 2002. He was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2000. Steelman’s teams featured future professionals in Jedd McLuen and 2003 Southern Conference Player of the Year Bruce McDonald – both members of the CofC Athletics Hall of Fame. A veteran of pro mini-tours, completed his bachelor’s degree in sociology in December of 2002.
RACHAEL STERN PRICE (2003-05)
(Class of ’05)
Played for the Cougars from 2003 and 2005 and was the ace of a pitching staff that helped lead the team to the Southern Conference championship and only trip to the NCAA Tournament during her senior season. Appeared in 53 games and started 41 times that historic season, posting a record of 32-11 with an ERA of 1.83 and 207 strikeouts. Established school season records that year for pitching appearances, starts, wins, innings pitched (283.1) and complete games (36). Also holds season marks with an ERA of 1.00 (2003) and opponent batting average of .195 (2004). Despite playing only three seasons ranks first in school history in complete games (88), wins (80), solo shutouts (25), ERA (1.46) and opponent batting average (.206) while standing second with 697.2 innings pitched. Named the SoCon Pitcher of the Year in 2003 and all-conference all three years including twice on the first team. Selected the MVP of the 2005 SoCon Tournament and then earned a pair of wins over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament. Integral part of team that posted a record of 141-52 in her three-year career and a pair of SoCon regular season titles. Graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
TERESA TINCHER (1983-87)
(Class of ’88)
Four-year dual-sport athlete in volleyball and women’s basketball from 1983 to 1987. Led the Cougars to three District 6 Championships and three NAIA National Championship appearances in volleyball. Two-time All-District 6 honoree. Garnered NAIA All-America Honorable Mention recognition in 1986. Member of the 1,000-Point Club in women’s basketball and ranks 27th all-time in career scoring with 1,016 points. Guided the women’s basketball team to a 94-27 record during her career. Named to the AWSF All-Freshman Team in 1983-84. Graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in early education.
TROY WHELESS (1999-03)
(Class of ’03)
Played in 116 career games with 82 starts for the Cougars from 1999 to 2003. One of only three men’s basketball players in school history to be named an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. Named Southern Conference Player of the Year and to the All-SoCon First Team in 2003. During his four-year career, College of Charleston won four SoCon South Division Championship titles, compiled a 92-30 record and made a NIT appearance in 2003. Ranks 34th all-time in career scoring (1,108), fifth all-time in career three-pointers made (208), fifth all-time in career three-point field-goal percentage (.401, 208-519), 12th all-time in career steals (142) and tied for 11th all-time in career free-throw percentage (.762, 162-213). Led the Cougars to the 2002 Great Alaska Shootout title upsetting Wyoming, Oklahoma State and Villanova. Was named tournament Most Valuable Player. During his senior season, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Tied as the school-record holder for most three-pointers made in a single game (8 vs. Davidson on 2/25/03). Also made 102 three-pointers which is the second most in a single season in program history. Graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
2020 COFC ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CLASS
Mark Steelman – Men’s Golf (Class of ’02)
Rachael Stern Price – Softball (Class of ’05)
Teresa Tincher – Volleyball and Women’s Basketball (Class of ’88)
Troy Wheless – Men’s Basketball (Class of ’03)