Steelman, Stern Price, Tincher and Wheless To Be Inducted Into CofC Athletics Hall of Fame

Winner of six individual collegiate tournament titles in the late 1980’s. Had the lowest stroke average on the team and was Team MVP for three-straight years. Won the 1988 and 1989 NAIA District 6 Individual Championship titles and was a two-time NAIA District 6 Player of the Year. Led College of Charleston to the NAIA National Championship in 1989, where the team finished 13th in the country. Hired as The College’s first full-time head coach in 1998. He guided the Cougars to national prominence over the course of six seasons at the helm of the program from 1998 to 2005. CofC was ranked a program-best No. 25 in the nation in 2000-01 and made its first-ever NCAA Regional appearance in 2001. The Cougars placed fourth at regionals that year and advanced all the way to the national championship where they finished 16th. They made three-straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2001 to 2003 and won the Southern Conference title in 2002. He was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2000. Steelman’s teams featured future professionals in Jedd McLuen and 2003 Southern Conference Player of the Year Bruce McDonald – both members of the CofC Athletics Hall of Fame. A veteran of pro mini-tours, completed his bachelor’s degree in sociology in December of 2002.