Strong cold front to bring rain today, cooler weather tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will zip through the Southeast today bringing mild and wet weather today in advance of a midweek cool down. Temperatures will climb into the 70s today on a southwesterly breeze ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms that will arrive this afternoon and evening. A few spotty showers may even develop across the area before lunchtime. The best chance of a thunderstorm will be between 3PM - 7 PM. Gusty winds are possible with any thunderstorms. The actual cold front will pass through this evening, quickly ending the rain chances and quickly ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the 50s for the rest of the week with two really cold mornings on Thursday and Friday. The rain chance may return for the weekend. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty in the weather pattern Saturday through Monday.