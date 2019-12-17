Sullivan’s Island investigating incident reportedly involving police chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island has launched an investigation involving the town’s police chief.
Town Administrator Andy Benke confirmed they are investigating an incident reportedly involving Chief Chris Griffin, who has been chief since January 2018.
“However it is our practice not to discuss any personnel matters,” Benke said in the email.
Live 5 News learned about the internal investigation from an anonymous letter sent to the station. The writer of the letter made serious accusations against Griffin, but the town will not confirm the contents of the letter.
Griffin has not responded to a request for comment.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said his agency is not involved in the investigation because the allegations are not criminal in nature.
Benke said they began looking into the allegations in early to mid-November. It is not clear when the investigation might come to a conclusion.
