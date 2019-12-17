‘This one was massive. Not like one I’ve seen before’: Upstate man shoots wild hog after it charged at his horses

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It was just another day on the farm for Austin Moore and his family.
Last month, Moore and his wife noticed their horses were circling around something in their pasture. When they got closer they saw the wild boar. "This one was massive. Not like one I've seen before," Moore said.
Moore's grandfather had discovered an injured horse not too long before the boar sighting
Moore said the boar was charging at the horses in his pasture. "This is their pasture they were going to defend it."
The next day, Moore saw the same boar in his pasture.
"I got up on the post and shot him. When I shot him he dropped instantly and died," he said.
Law enforcement officials said through hog tracks and droppings found near the scene of other horse attacks and the 500-pound boar killed at Moore’s pasture, they were able to determine wild hogs were behind most of the incidents in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas.
Charles Ruth is a certified wildlife biologist and the Big Game Program Coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. He said in his research he has only discovered one time where a rogue hog was behind a string of horse attacks. “Confrontation with adult livestock are almost unheard of,” he said.
According to the South Carolina Wild Hog Task Force, there are about 150,000 wild hogs in South Carolina.
"Many more horses and cows are killed by lightning strikes than have encounters with hogs," Ruth said.
Moore said he and his family are not letting their guard down.
According to SLED, one case where a horse was shot and killed in Greenville County remains under investigation.
