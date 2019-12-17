USC’s Kinlaw Named First Team All-America by The Associated Press

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pounder from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The midseason All-American and probable first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.