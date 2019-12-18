Aiken County woman and her 1-year-old son dead following late night shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman and her child on Dec. 17.
Officers were called to the Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville after 11 p.m. for the shooting incident. When they arrived they pronounced 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson dead at the scene.
She sustained a gunshot wound and her one-year-old son, Elijah Jackson was shot as well. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Autopsies for both Jackson and her son are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any new information will be updated in this story.
