Charleston County school board has varying views on legislation proposed to reverse board’s decisions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Board members are responding to a South Carolina’s legislative delegation’s proposal for laws that could reverse several changes the Charleston County School District has approved.
If the legislation is passed by the end of this school year, it could reverse the school district's recent votes on broad-sweeping changes.
Live 5 News reached out to every board member to get his or her view on the proposals. So far, not everyone has responded and one person has declined to comment without seeing the proposal first-hand.
However, out of the board members that have responded, Kevin Hollinshead is the only person who says he supports legislation that could void changes the board has already voted on.
On the other hand, there are more board members that oppose parts of the the proposal which include Kate Darby, Cindy Bohn Coats and Todd Garrett.
Hollinshead says he disagrees with some of the approved changes to schools that include school mergers, closings and changes to magnet programs.
"I'm for slowing down, you can't treat children, white or black, like cattle," Hollinshead said.
Vice chair, Kate Darby, opposes the part of the proposal to reverse changes.
"We were elected as Charleston County Board members, the nine of us, to do the work that we've been doing and I would hope people would trust us that we're making the right decision," Darby said.
The legislative delegation says they would like bills requiring public approval for the closing or merging of popular schools and magnet programs.
Recently, the board has approved changes that the district says will improve educational opportunities for all students.
"I just want people to know that we have heard them, we have adjusted," Darby said.
Darby says if they back track on things, there will be some unhappy people.
"We should never think that we're above the general public," Hollinshead said. "You go and ask for their vote, you have to be able to work with them and articulate their ideas into the school system."
When it comes to the legislative delegation's proposal to change how board members are elected, both Darby and Hollinshead were open to that reconsideration.
"We are here to do what's right for our kids, that's why we are on the board," Darby said.
Hollinshead says decisions need to be “a joint effort with parents.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.