The Citadel’s Eubanks, trio of Lowcountry natives named FCS AP All-Americans

The Citadel junior linebacker Willie Eubanks III was named a First-Team FCS All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Eubanks, who was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year last month, becomes the 25th Bulldog to earn All-America recognition from the AP.
A Buck Buchanan Award finalist, Eubanks finished the year with 112 tackles, 63 solo, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries.
He became the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since Kailik Williams in 2016 and his tackle total is the highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000.
Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games. He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon. He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford. Against Chattanooga, Eubanks was credited with nine solo tackles, while adding four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Also named to the 1st team was Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty. The Bishop England alum was part of a Terriers offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the country last season. He was also the winner of the Jacob Blocking Trophy given to the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference.
Two more Lowcountry natives were named 3rd team All-Americans on Tuesday as well. South Carolina State OT and Berkeley Alex Taylor earned the honor after anchoring the Bulldogs line in 2019. The 6′9 offensive lineman is considered a mid round prospect in the NFL Draft.
Charleston Southern defensive lineman Nick Salley added another postseason accolade to his total as the Walterboro, S.C. native was recognized to the Associated Press' postseason FCS All-American team.
The senior BUC was named to the AP's Third Team for FCS following a standout season that saw him lead the Big South Conference in total tackles for loss.
Salley is the fourth Buccaneer to earn postseason All-American recognition joining Cody Cline (HERO Sports – Freshman First Team), Alex Usry (HERO Sports – Sophomore First Team), and Shaundre Mims (HERO Sports – Sophomore First Team). The Bucs' trio was announced to the HERO Sports All-American teams earlier on Tuesday afternoon.
Named to Buck Buchanan Award watch list earlier in the season, Salley made an immediate impact on the field in his season debut with nine tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and a sack in the opener at Furman.
From there, Salley posted tackles for loss in nine of CSU's 12 games on the season, including multiple-TFL games on eight separate occasions. He added three tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, and two fumbles in CSU's win over Gardner-Webb on his way to earning Big South Defensive Player of the Week recognition.
He led the Big South in tackles for loss (17.5) and forced fumbles (3), while also leading all defensive linemen in tackles per game.