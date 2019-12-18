The Citadel’s Eubanks, trio of Lowcountry natives named FCS AP All-Americans

Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games. He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon. He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford. Against Chattanooga, Eubanks was credited with nine solo tackles, while adding four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.