Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Charleston coast

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 18, 2019 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 5:40 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coast Guard crew used a helicopter late Tuesday night to rescue a fisherman off the coast of Charleston.

Watchstanders received the initial call around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a fisherman on a commercial fishing vessel having chest pain.

The helicopter launched from Charleston Executive Airport, then returned to land with the fisherman around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The fisherman was taken to an area hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

