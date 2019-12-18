Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coast Guard crew used a helicopter late Tuesday night to rescue a fisherman off the coast of Charleston.
Watchstanders received the initial call around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a fisherman on a commercial fishing vessel having chest pain.
The helicopter launched from Charleston Executive Airport, then returned to land with the fisherman around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The fisherman was taken to an area hospital, but there is no word on his condition.
