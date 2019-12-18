Hard freezes expected Thursday and Friday mornings!

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and track our direction on Sunday. This storm will increase our clouds for the start of the weekend and could bring a few showers late in the day Saturday. The best rain chance will move through on Sunday, and perhaps Monday too. It will also be breezy as this storm tracks toward our south. We could see significant rainfall totals dependent on the track of the low pressure system. This low will pull away on Christmas Eve leading to drier weather and warmer temperatures for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day!