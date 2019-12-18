Hard freezes expected Thursday and Friday mornings!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front has brought in much cooler weather and it will stick around for the rest of the week! Sunny skies will return today but temperatures will be slow to warm. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s, over 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Very cold nights are expected for the next couple of days with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s inland on Thursday and Friday. The beaches are likely to stay just above freezing over the next two mornings.
A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and track our direction on Sunday. This storm will increase our clouds for the start of the weekend and could bring a few showers late in the day Saturday. The best rain chance will move through on Sunday, and perhaps Monday too. It will also be breezy as this storm tracks toward our south. We could see significant rainfall totals dependent on the track of the low pressure system. This low will pull away on Christmas Eve leading to drier weather and warmer temperatures for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 53.
THURSDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 50.
FRIDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 57.
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible Late. High 57.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rainy and Breezy. High 58.
