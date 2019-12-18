Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DENVER (AP) — Tens of thousands of people across the country are marching in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The hundreds of rallies were scheduled on the eve of the House of Representative's debate on two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. The crowds they drew were smaller than many other demonstrations during Trump's presidency. That highlights the odd politics of impeachment, which has been deadlocked in opinion polls and rarely mentioned by Democratic presidential hopefuls. But the comparatively modest numbers didn't mean lack of passion, as demonstrators called for the removal of a president they said threatens democracy itself.