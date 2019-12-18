Major League Soccer Comes to the Carolinas in 2021 as Charlotte is Awarded an Expansion Team

With seven million people within a 90-minute drive to the city, Charlotte has become the region’s hub for professional sports. As an illustration, more than 40 percent of ticketholders for Panthers games come from outside Charlotte. Located in the heart of the city and with 30,000 parking spots and easy accessibility via light rail and rapid transit, Bank of America Stadium will serve as the home for the MLS fans of the Carolinas. Before its first MLS game, Charlotte’s team will make extensive renovations and additions to transform Bank of America Stadium for soccer, including world-class locker rooms and facilities for players and an innovative supporters’ section in the East End.