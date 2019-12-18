Muschamp Tabs Paul Jackson As Director of Strength & Conditioning

Jackson arrived in Hattiesburg after serving in 2010 as the Director of Athletic Conditioning for Football at Miami (Ohio). In his lone season, he helped the Redhawks to the 2010 MAC championship and a victory in the 2011 GoDaddy.Com Bowl, becoming the first team in NCAA history to go from double-digit losses to double-digit wins in one year (1-11 in 2009 to 10-4 in 2010).