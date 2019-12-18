North Charleston police ask community’s help to solve four murders

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the last five years, North Charleston police say the number of violent crimes have been trending downwards.
They have also been solving more murders. In 2019, North Charleston has had 25 murders and 21 of them have been solved.
Police say they still need information about the other four.
On Tuesday, detectives with the police department held a news conference about the ongoing investigations, in hopes of getting more information about what happened to those victims.
They addressed the shootings of Michael Green, who was shot and killed on April 12th, and Vernon Young, who was killed while sitting at a bus stop.
Detectives also spoke about the cases of Ronald Simmons and Lamont Simmons.
Although the department's 2019 solvability rate is 84%, police officers say they need community support.
“If we continue to foster and build those relationships, I think that’ll go a long way towards solving these issues that we confront daily in those neighborhoods,” said Deputy Chief Greg Gomes with North Charleston police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-5700.
