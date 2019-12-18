Some Lowcountry warming shelters to open Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some warming shelters accross the Lowcountry will open Wednesday night as temperatures drop close to freezing.
The Hibben UMC Hospitality Shelter will open at 7:30 p.m. and guests must leave by 7 a.m. Thursday. No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by police, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made.
Guests will not be allowed on church property until after 6 p.m.
A Hibben bus will pick up guests in downtown Charleston starting at 7 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, the “For All of US” Center at 529 Meeting Street, and ECCO on Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant before returning to Hibben UMC about 8 p.m.
All bags will be searched prior to allowing a guest to enter the facility.
The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.
St. Peter’s AME Church in Walterboro will open its warming center to guests between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dinner, snack and breakfast will be served. Guests will be able to stay until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
