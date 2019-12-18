Verizon customers reporting outages nationwide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Are you a Verizon Wireless customer and having issues with your phone this morning? You’re not alone.
Customers nationwide are reporting issues with making calls Wednesday morning.
According to DownDetector, a large amount of those outages are concentrated in the northeastern United States.
The website had received more than 250 reports of outages connected to Verizon phones just before 6:30 a.m.
Some customers reported receiving a message saying “circuits are busy."
Verizon had not released any official information as of 6:30 a.m.
