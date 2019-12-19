Charleston police lieutenant fired after officer charged with hitting suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston police lieutenant has been fired after another officer was charged with hitting a handcuffed suspect.
Charleston police spokesperson Charles Francis says Lt. Arthur Myers has been terminated.
Police say Myers was the supervisor for Officer Kevin Schlieben at the time of Rashad Robinson’s arrest. Both Schlieben and Myers were placed on leave after the July 1 arrest.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said one of the officer’s body cameras showed Schlieben hitting Robinson.
Schlieben is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
The state law enforcement training council has also suspended Schlieben’s officer certification.
