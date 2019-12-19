Danielle Seat

I'm a huge fan of any book about someone's life. Some of my favorites are "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferriss, "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" by Ashlee Vance, and "The Book of Joy" by Douglas Abrams about the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. Go read them!