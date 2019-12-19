Danielle Seat

Professional Experience:
Reporter/Anchor - KGWN Cheyenne, WY
News Philosophy:
To dig up the facts, ask the tough questions, and let the listeners do the rest. Journalists can change the world by giving the world the information needed to change itself.
Hometown:
I spent majority of my life in Colorado. But I was born in Memphis, TN and still visit the Nashville area multiple times a year. I have also spent nearly half of my 20's in Asia, which has become a home to me as well. 我也說中文！
Education:
University of Colorado at Boulder- Go Buffs! I also did a Semester at Sea Fall of 2013, which was the most educational experience of my life.
Family:
My two cats- although my American cat has not yet accepted my Chinese cat, we will get there. And as for humans... half of them are in Colorado and half of them are in Tennessee.
Hobbies & Interests:
Anything and everything outdoors. From diving to golfing, it's nearly impossible to name something outside that I don't enjoy.
Favorite Books/Music:
I'm a huge fan of any book about someone's life. Some of my favorites are "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferriss, "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" by Ashlee Vance, and "The Book of Joy" by Douglas Abrams about the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. Go read them!
Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
The people and the ocean! I pinch myself every day.
Most interesting Assignment:
Being that politics is my favorite topic to cover, the Wyoming Legislative Session was by far my favorite assignment. I learned an immense amount about how our government (truly) works, and about how to get politicians to answer the questions they want to avoid.
