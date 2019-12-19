Dashcam video shows Berkeley Co. chase that ended in crash, 3 in custody

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dashcam video released Thursday shows a chase on Highway 78 Wednesday which ended in a crash as well as three people taken into custody.
Deputies chased a white SUV until it crashed near Elms Plantation Boulevard at Highway 78 shortly after 3 p.m. The video shows the driver try and go around several cars in an intersection, which caused the SUV to overturn.
Several deputies then draw their weapons and extract the people from the vehicle which began to emanate smoke.
Investigators say the SUV was stolen. Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspects on Thursday afternoon.
The driver was identified as 44-year old Nancy Ross of North Charleston. Ross is wanted by North Charleston police on two counts of armed robbery and a weapons charge.
Deputies say Ross is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on a stolen vehicle charge. Summerville Police say she is wanted for car theft.
Records show Ross has been booked into the Charleston County Jail 17 times since 2008. Deputies say she suffered minor injuries to her arm and is still in the hospital.
The two other suspects pulled from the SUV were identified as 20-year old Javanna Pope of Summerville and 40-year old Fordell Washington of North Charleston.
Deputies say Pope and Washington have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
On Thursday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report detailing the chase.
It all began when a deputy was in the area of Red Bank Road when he saw a white Ford Explorer with a paper tag with no expiration date. The deputy reported that the SUV made several improper lane changes in what appeared to be an attempt to create distance between the driver and the deputy.
A report states when the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the SUV accelerated and disregarded the deputy’s blue lights and sirens.
During the pursuit, the deputy said the suspect’s vehicle traveled in the median on Red Bank Road, made numerous lane changes and increased their speeds, traveled in the grass and drove in an “extremely reckless manner.”
According to the sheriff’s office, at one point, the suspect drove on the opposite side of the road onto oncoming traffic in the area of Rivers Avenue and Morris Baker Boulevard.
The report states when law enforcement approached Hanahan High School deputies made the decision to temporarily terminate the pursuit due to school traffic and the potential dangers of a fleeing vehicle in traffic congestion.
During the latter half of the pursuit, the deputy said he was spike striped by a Charleston Count deputy who was attempting to stop the suspect in the area of Tanner Ford Boulevard, deflating two of the deputy’s tires.
As the chase continued, authorities say the suspect traveled on Highway 78 and struck a vehicle in the area of 9101 University Blvd. The collision caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip on its side. All three occupants inside the SUV were then taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Ross, and the passengers were Washington and Pope. A search of the vehicle yielded 1.5 grams of meth which the three suspects denied any knowledge of.
Ross was transported to Trident Hospital for injuries.
Deputies were advised that Ross had numerous active arrest warrants through North Charleston police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Summerville police for armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and motor vehicle theft.
