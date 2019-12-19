Man wanted for questioning in 2018 N. Charleston homicide comes forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have found a 54-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting in December of last year.
Glenn Wallace Ackerman was wanted for questioning in the case, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash. He came to the police department after seeing himself on the news.
Police responded on Dec. 28, 2018, to the 3400 block of Navajo Street and found a man dead on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was later identified as 20-year-old DeTwan Walker.
The incident was initially reported as a man having taken his life, but the death was later labeled suspicious, prompting a homicide investigation.
