James Island neighborhood wants speed humps to slow speeding drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Light House Point Neighborhood is asking the James Island Town Council to add three speed humps to a road where they drivers sometimes drive nearly triple the posted speed limit.
In a survey done throughout the neighborhood, 40 out of 43 residents voted in favor of adding speed humps to Schooner Road, adding that it is something they have been asking for for more than 15 years.
The current speed limit on the road is 25 mph. But with a nearly half-mile straight away, residents who live on Schooner Road say people reach speeds of 70 to 80 mph. The speed humps could reduce those speeds down to about 15 mph.
Based on a series of studies done between 2014-2019, the average speed on the road is 5-10 mph over the speed limit.
Law enforcement have attempted to slow drivers down, but the president of Lighthouse Point Civic Club, Brook Lyon, says it isn’t enough.
“It works while people can see a deputy sitting there. When the deputies are gone, the speeding resumes. We need a permanent 24/7 solution to this problem,” Lyon says. “Its a long run and its not hard to floor it and reach those speeds. One of our residents actually has witnessed people drag racing down this road.”
Town Council will vote Thursday at 7 p.m. on whether to approve or disapprove the funding for the speed humps on Schooner Road. And if passed, the final approval will need to come from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
