Mt. Pleasant man accused of having more than 15,000 videos and photos of child porn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is being accused of having thousands of photos and videos of children having sex.
Mt. Pleasant Police arrested 19-year-old Bennett Velasquez Thursday morning. Velasquez is charged with sexual exploitation of minors 3rd degree.
He is facing ten charges.
According to court affidavits, Mt. Pleasant investigators got a search warrant to search Velasquez’ computer.
The court papers state investigators found more than 15,000 photos and videos that they identified as child pornography. Police say the photos and videos showed children engaging in sex acts with adults.
During the bond hearing, Velasquez' attorney asked for a PR bond and told Judge John Kenney that Velasquez has no prior record and was not a flight risk.
A Mt. Pleasant officer asked for a high surety bond for Velasquez.
Kenney set a $50,000 dollar bond for Velasquez, $5,000 for each of the ten charges against him.
He posted bond and is out of jail.
Velasquez is charged with sexual exploitation of minors 3rd degree.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.