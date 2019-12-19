South Carolina High School League releases realignment proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League released their realignment proposals that would take effect for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday afternoon. While the moves aren’t final, a trio of Lowcountry schools could see themselves moving up or down a class size next season.
Schools can appeal the decisions before the final proposal is made next month.
The biggest school affected by this proposal is James Island. The Trojans would drop down to 4-A under this recommendation and be placed in a region with the new Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant. Those schools would make up Region 7 in 4-A along with Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head and May River.
Two Lowcountry schools would be moving up a class, Oceanside Collegiate and North Charleston. Those schools, both in Region 6-2A right now, would go up to Region 8-3A and be placed with Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England and Hanahan.
SCHSL Realignment for Lowcountry schools
5-A
Region 7: Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford, Wando
Region 8: Ashley Ridge, Ft. Dorchester, Stall, Summerville, West Ashley
4-A
Region 7: Beaufort, Bluffton, Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, James Island, Lucy Beckham, May River
3-A
Region 8: Academic Magnet, Battery Creek, Bishop England, Hanahan, North Charleston, Oceanside Collegiate
2-A
Region 6: Burke, Lake Marion, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Timberland, Woodland
1-A
Region 7: Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Cross, Low Country Leadership, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholars, St. John’s, Whale Branch
