Boeing Starliner launch seen across Lowcountry sky Friday morning

VIDEO: Boeing Starliner launch seen across Lowcountry sky Friday morning
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 20, 2019 at 6:54 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 9:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Nope. It’s the Boeing Starliner launch!

NASA launched the capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 6:36 a.m. ET time, which was then in turn visible over Charleston around 6:38 a.m.

The unmanned capsule sat on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket as it heads toward the International Space Station.

The mission marks a major milestone in NASA's push to end the agency's post-shuttle eight-and-a-half-year reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transportation to and from the International Space Station at more than $80 million per seat.

It also marks a major step toward opening up low-Earth orbit for commercial development, including eventual flights by non-professional astronauts ranging from private-sector researchers to space tourists and even journalists.

WATCH LIVE: Boeing is attempting to launch a new space capsule which marks a major step in NASA's push to resume U.S. manned space flight >>> https://cbsn.ws/2Q2llJa

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, December 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.