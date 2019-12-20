Boeing Starliner launch seen across Lowcountry sky Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Nope. It’s the Boeing Starliner launch!
NASA launched the capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 6:36 a.m. ET time, which was then in turn visible over Charleston around 6:38 a.m.
The unmanned capsule sat on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket as it heads toward the International Space Station.
The mission marks a major milestone in NASA's push to end the agency's post-shuttle eight-and-a-half-year reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft for transportation to and from the International Space Station at more than $80 million per seat.
It also marks a major step toward opening up low-Earth orbit for commercial development, including eventual flights by non-professional astronauts ranging from private-sector researchers to space tourists and even journalists.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.