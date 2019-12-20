Charleston announces schedule changes ahead of possible bad weather this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says it will monitor the possibility of significant weather that could produce flooding this weekend.
The forecast calls for the worst of the weather on Sunday into the early hours of Monday and could cause moderate flooding, especially during times of high tide, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says between two and four inches of rain are possible by Monday morning, and the combination of high tide could result in coastal flooding. He said to expect rain to develop Sunday and continue into Monday.
The city also announced schedule changes for weekend events.
The city of Charleston Holiday Market will operate as scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, but Sunday’s Holiday Market has been canceled.
Chanukah in the Square will now take place at Chabad of Charleston at 477 Mathis Ferry Rd.
“As always our first priority is the safety of our citizens,” Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said. “We ask that residents and visitors keep an eye on the forecast and exercise caution when traveling throughout the city until these potentially hazardous conditions have passed.”
