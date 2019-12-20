Community resource closet opens in North Charleston for families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A national healthcare company is working with Lowcountry non-profits to open a brand new resource room for families and individuals in the Lowcountry.
The Molina resource closet is a partnership between Molina healthcare which provides government-funded care for low-income individuals and local non-profit, Charleston Community Impact, which serves at-risk communities right here in the Charleston area.
The room is filled with everything from hygiene products, to non-perishable foods. It also has clothing for children, diapers, and informational flyers on healthy living.
The Charleston Community Impact Center also houses multiple other resources and charities to help people in the tri-county area.
David Johnson, CEO of Charleston Community Impact, said the new space will serve people in North Charleston who do not have access or the money to get basic necessities.
"Having this in the community where people don't have access to transportation to get to other services, especially having kids, transportation is a big problem," Johnson said. "But to have this right in the community that has a need for these items, I think it's an amazing opportunity."
Molina Healthcare has established multiple other resource closets in other states, but this will be the first in South Carolina.
Molina healthcare representative, Dora Wilson, said the opening is an exciting step to hopefully establishing a long-lasting resource for people in the area.
"It's particularly important because our office is located in North Charleston," Wilson said. "We're a part of this community and we really like to give back when we can. So this room will be open the rest of this year and into 2020."
Charleston Community Impact and Molina healthcare are celebrating the opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.
