Deputies: Charleston Co. man sexually assaulted 4th grade girl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who was in fourth grade.
Carlos Bartolo Rios, 29, sexually assaulted the girl between February and June 2019 at an address in the North Charleston area, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 30, the girl told a school counselor that Rios had touched her on her private area, the affidavit stated. On Nov. 11 during an interview at the Dee Norton Center, the child went into detail about the sexual assault which included Rios penetrating her, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit stated Rios also showed her sex videos and that he told her not to tell anyone.
Rios was booked into the Charleston County jail Thursday night.
