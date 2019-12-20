Deputies: Dogs get into neighbor’s house, kill another dog

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say two dogs got into a neighbor’s house and killed another dog.
The attack happened Wednesday in the Sangaree Subdivision.
Vickie Butler says she was out with some friends Wednesday night. When she returned home, she was surprised to see her neighbor’s two dogs inside her house.
She says as soon as she opened the door, her dog Lacey ran to her, but she couldn’t find Bentley, a Shih Tzu-Bichon mix.
Butler then got the shock of her life.
"I looked in the dining room and Bentley was just, he was ate up and I could tell they swung him around and he just had his eyes open, looking at me when I came in and it was horrific," Butler said. "These dogs just laid by him, they just sat by him like they were guarding him."
Butler believes her neighbor's dogs dug a hole under her fence to get in her backyard.
She thinks they chased her dogs through the doggie door and then attacked Bentley.
“It was horrific. it was horrific and I will never get that image out of my head,” Butler said. “It’s not like your dog died of natural causes, it’s different. I never thought I would come home and find my dog that way.”
Butler was angry with her neighbors.
"I just said you need to go to jail, you killed my dog," Butler said.
Deputies issued Butler's neighbor citations for animal running at large and public disturbance.
Investigators say the neighbor voluntarily surrendered the two dogs and they were euthanized.
