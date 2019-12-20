Girl calls 911 for missing package, sheriff’s office arrests Grinch

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the Grinch after he stole a present from a young girl in Amarillo.
The girl called 911 to report a missing package.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to file a report. The girl told deputies the Grinch had stolen a package from her.
The girl sketched a wanted poster of the suspect, and deputies were able to identify the suspect as the Grinch.
The deputies orchestrated the arrest of the Grinch and showed the girl a video proving the arrest.
After the arrest, the deputies brought the girl a replacement for the gift she had reported stolen.
You can view the video of the arrest below:
