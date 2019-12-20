Lion King breaks record for North Charleston Performing Arts Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -More than 32,000 people made their way to North Charleston to see Simba, Nala, and the rest of the Lion King characters at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center during its 11-day run in December.
The production broke the box office record for the highest gross and most attended show ever in the center’s history.
It’s estimated the show brought in an economic benefit of more than $7.7 million into the city from travel, hotels, restaurants and parking.
“The Lion King was incredible,” North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s General Manager Frank Lapsley said. “Audiences were captivated by the breathtaking production and beautiful music. Not only did The Lion King capture the hearts of Lowcountry fans, it shattered all previous records at North Charleston Performing Arts Center. With over 32,000 patrons coming through our doors during the two week engagement, The Lion King holds the record at our theater for most tickets sold by any show.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.