Man arrested after threatening to set home on fire, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a man arrested after Charleston police say he threatened to set a house on fire.
Willie Lee Pitts faces a charge of attempt to burn in connection with an incident Thursday.
An affidavit states a witness called 911 to report Pitts was spilling gasoline all over the inside of a home on F Street, a few blocks down from King Street downtown, and was threatening to set the house on fire. The witness told police Pitts had verbally threatened the other residents and shouted he was going to burn down the house, an affidavit states.
When police arrived at the home, they said all of the gas burners were lit on the stovetop and the oven door was left open. An affidavit states Pitts was inside the kitchen mopping the gasoline on the floor.
They say Pitts had gasoline all over his clothes and police found a gasoline can immediately outside the front door.
Police evacuated the home and the fire department was called in.
Pitts was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $20,000 bond for the attempt to burn charge, according to jail records.
