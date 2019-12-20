Police arrest man in Walterboro attempted bank robbery

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they have arrested a man the identified as a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery.
Travis Glover was detained as the suspect in a robbery at South State Bank on North Jefferies Boulevard, according to Walterboro Police Lt. Amye Stivender.
Dispatchers received a call about a hold-up alarm at the bank at approximately 1:41 p.m., Stivender said. She said police saw a man who matched the description of the robber walking in front of the Friendly Inn on Jefferies Boulevard and he was detained with the help of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
A teller told police the man entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note stating he was armed and demanding money.
He did not receive any money, Stivender said.
Glover was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.
