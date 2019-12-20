Attempted home invasion ends in gunfire, police say; Police searching for 2 men

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two would-be home invaders were fired upon by one of two victims Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 7900 block of Crossroads Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m. on a report of a possible home invasion and shots fired, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash.
Ash said a couple was inside an apartment when two people knocked on their door. When the man opened the door, the two grabbed him, Ash said.
The girlfriend grabbed a gun and fired at the two men, striking one of them, and both ran away, police say.
Police say they do not believe the attempted home invasion was a random attack.
"After speaking with the victims detectives believe that there was a relationship between the victims and the suspects, and that there is no cause for alarm for the community," Ash said.
Police say they have good leads on the suspects’ identities and are working to locate and arrest them. Police have not released the identities of the two suspects.
Dispatchers received a call about the incident at 4:23 p.m., she said.
