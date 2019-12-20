Police looking for man accused of making fraudulent purchases across Berkeley Co.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police are looking for a man accused of making several fraudulent purchases at businesses across Berkeley County.
Department spokesman Chris Hirsch says the suspect purchased items at the Lowes in Summerville, a Waffle House located on Main Street in Berkeley County, and several gas stations throughout the area.
According to the incident report, the purchases were first made in early November.
The fraudulent purchases are just under $2,000, Hirsch said.
