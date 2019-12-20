Police seeking to identify two suspected of using stolen debit card at N. Charleston Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking to identify two people suspected of using a stolen debit card at a North Charleston Walmart.
Authorities say the suspects used the card at the location on 4920 Centre Pointe Dr. on Nov. 28.
According to police, the card was stolen during a car break-in on North Boulevard on Nov. 21.
If you have any information you are asked to call the police tip line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
