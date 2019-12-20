Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree event at Charleston area convention center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army of Charleston is kicking off their annual Angel Tree Event Friday, December 20 at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
With more than 2,000 angels this year, the Salvation Army says they were initially running short on toys. But after help from the Charleston community, they were able to pull it all together to make sure all these kids had toys under their tree for Christmas.
The Salvation Army has been putting on this event since the 1980s.
"Many of us remember growing up on Christmas and the excitement of waking up in the morning and Santa Clause arrived," Jason Burns, Captain of the Salvation Army says. "Or as a parent having our kids come in and open a gift that we've wrapped meticulously for them. Sometimes they wake us up too early in the morning, but what we are trying to do is provide that little bit of Christmas magic so to speak- hope, joy on Christmas morning."
The Salvation Army says that the Angel Tree Toy Distribution has fulfilled all donations needed, but you can still make a difference in someone's Christmas by volunteering with the Red Kettle Event happening through Christmas Eve.
As part of the Red Kettle Event, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mayor Will Haynie will also be competing in a ring off Friday. Mayor John Tecklenburg of Charleston will be in Marion Square and Mayor Will Haynie will be at the Mount Pleasant Harris Teeter, and they will be competing to see who can raise the most money. The Salvation Army uses this money to support their daily social services like food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need year-round.
“It’s really to raise awareness and fund for the Salvation Army.” Captain Burns said. “We are running short of our projected goals. So this is really nice that the city of Charleston and the City of Mt. Pleasant have joined the effort to try to raise money for the Salvation Army.”
The Salvation Army has more than 45 locations where you can donate throughout the tri-county area. And they say they are currently running more than $45,000 short of their goal this year, so every penny counts.
