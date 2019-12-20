Big Rain On Tap Sunday & Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico which could bring 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to the area. Saturday will be cool with upper 50′s and mostly dry. Saturday night, the chance of showers increases. By Sunday, the storm will continue to move across the southeast with rainy and windy conditions, especially later in the day. Monday will be wet and windy and the chance for tidal flooding is elevated due to the morning 5:48 a.m. 6.2 foot high tide. The storm will pull away Monday night and only a slight chance of a shower is possible by Christmas Eve morning. Christmas Eve will be mostly dry and Christmas day looks nice and mild near 70. We will keep you posted.