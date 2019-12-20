Woman accused of running prostitution house at Moncks Corner spa has license suspended

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman accused of running a prostitution house in Moncks Corner has now had her massage license suspended.
The order was handed down by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation on Dec. 9. Hong Song Wang was served with the temporary license suspension Tuesday.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Wang, 49, earlier in December. Wang is charged with keeping a house of ill fame or brothel.
According to court affidavits, in November 2018, Moncks Corner Police received a complaint that the Wenxin Day Spa and Massage on North Live Oak Drive was offering sexual services to its customers.
Court papers state SLED opened an investigation that included surveillance, an undercover buy operation and searching the business.
According to the affidavit, in December 2018, SLED agents and Moncks Corner Police searched the trash from the spa and found evidence that included samples of what was believed to be bodily fluids.
“These items located together at the business indicated illicit activity that otherwise would not be located in the trash of a legitimate massage business,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say in January of this year, paperwork was filed to change the name of the business to Pearl Spa, but agents say Wang was still in control of the business.
On Dec. 4, SLED agents announced they had filed charges against Wang in connection with a business in Dorchester County as well. SLED alleged she operated a brothel under the business names Miao Massage Spa and Massage Serenity Spa, located in the 8600 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The new charges include two counts of operating a house of ill fame or brothel, both related to the North Charleston business.
