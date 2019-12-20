Woman accused of running prostitution house at Moncks Corner spa has license suspended

On Dec. 4, SLED agents announced they had filed charges against Wang in connection with a business in Dorchester County as well. SLED alleged she operated a brothel under the business names Miao Massage Spa and Massage Serenity Spa, located in the 8600 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The new charges include two counts of operating a house of ill fame or brothel, both related to the North Charleston business.