Woman airlifted to burn center after space heater accident

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCSC) - A 75-year-old Charleston County woman suffered serious burns Friday after her clothes caught fire near a space heater, authorities say.
Crews airlifted the woman to the burn center in Augusta after the fire, which broke out at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a home on Bock Road.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the woman got too close to a heater, which set the clothes on fire.
The chief estimated she suffered burns to about 75 percent of her body, including first, second and third degree burns.
