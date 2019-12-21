Charleston deputy police chief retiring after 47 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deputy chief of the Charleston Police Department will retire in January after nearly half a century of service.
Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor announced plans Friday to retire from the agency in January.
“I am grateful to my external and internal mentors who continually inspire me to remain faithful and virtuous during challenging periods,” Taylor said. “I will always consider myself part of this agency and I wish my colleagues nothing but the best.”
“It’s been an honor to serve these last four years with Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "On behalf of our city, I’d like to thank him for 47 years of exemplary service to our citizens and wish him all the best in the years ahead.”
“It is with great respect that I publicly thank, honor and congratulate Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor on his pending retirement,” Chief of Police Luther Reynolds said. “Jerome has been an integral part of our evolution, development and progression into our current status as a leading and highly respected urban agency in the 21st century.”
Taylor started his career with the Charleston Police Department in September 1972. He currently serves as the commander of the Investigations and Community Outreach Bureau, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors of One80 Place and previously served on the Trident Urban League Board of Directors.
He has served the police department and the Charleston community as interim chief of police, commander of the Operations Bureau, commander of the Special Operations Bureau, commander of the Central Investigations Division, commander of Uniform Patrol, deputy bureau commander of Administrative Services, and SWAT Team Commander. He has also served as an Assessor with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and previously served as vice chairman of the City of Charleston Employee’s Grievance Committee.
A retired Navy Chief Petty Officer who served in Vietnam, Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Taylor continues to serve in the Naval reserves.
Taylor is a member of Charleston Chapter NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Mu Alpha Chapter. Prince Hall Masonic affiliations are Lily Work Lodge #10, Past Master, George Washington Carver Consistory #162. In 2007 he achieved the 33rd degree of Free Masonry, Grand Inspector General, Robert B. Elliott #1, Holy Royal Arch Masons Past High Priest, Honorary Past Grand High Priest Prince Hall Grand Chapter Holy Royal Arch Masons of South Carolina 2018, J.W. Dowling Chapter #5 Knights Templar and Progressive Chapter #310 Order of Eastern Star, Past Patron.
He is a graduate of Bonds-Wilson High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University and a Masters Degree in Management from Webster University. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and has attended numerous workshops on the topic of Conflict Resolution and Cultural Diversity.
He and his wife Joyce have four daughters: Lisa, Theresa, Dawn and Taniqua and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Most of all, I could not have enjoyed any success in my career without the support of my spiritual family and loved ones, especially my wife Joyce, who inspires me,” Taylor said. "Familial support is the most significant factor involved with the achievement of a successful law enforcement career.”
Taylor said the guiding principles of his career included the Peelian Principles of Law Enforcement as well as the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of King’s quotes Taylor cited was, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
“On behalf of our city, as a citizen, a police executive and co-worker, I thank him and congratulate him in this new season where I am certain he will continue making a difference and find ways to support our people and our great city,” Reynolds said. “Job well done!”
Taylor said he will retire on Jan. 3.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.