Clemson Dominates Second Half, Defeats Jacksonville

Aamir Simms dominated on both ends of the floor for the Tigers, scoring a game-high 18 points and tallying five rebounds. Simms was a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-point shots, and Curran Scott sank a trio of 3-balls for the Tigers, too. Scott amassed a season-best 15 points and went 7-for-9 on free throws. Tevin Mack pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with his seven points for Clemson, and Clyde Trapp made his season debut for the Tigers, attaining four points and two assists. Kevin Norman led the Dolphins with 16 points.