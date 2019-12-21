Deputies arrest man after finding $15K in drugs, loaded gun in home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is in custody and deputies say more arrests are expected after they found drugs and a loaded gun in a home.
Devante Howie, 26, was charged with possession of ecstasy, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker. Howie was near the home and was found to have a quantity of ecstasy on his person after he was questioned, Walker said.
Deputies began looking into a complaint of possible drug activity at a home on Russell Street where they say they found $15,000 worth of drugs and a loaded gun. During the execution of a search warrant, investigators found a stash of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, marijuana and alprazolam, Walker said.
Along with the narcotics, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a quantity of cash was located and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic bags were found.
“What troubles me to no end is the Molly or ecstasy we seized that looks like colorful children’s vitamins,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This could turn tragic if a child came in possession of this junk.”
A judge set bond for Howie during a hearing on Friday at $5,000 cash or surety.
Early estimates of the street costs of the illegal narcotics is conservatively put at $15,000. That figure could go as high as $20,000 once a complete inventory is finished.
“The people who won this one are the residents of Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said. “This is another weapon taken off the streets and a lot of heroin or other junk won’t be out there.”
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing. More arrests are expected in the case.
