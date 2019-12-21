Deputies: Third arrest made, fourth man sought in connection with Eutawville burglaries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A third man has been arrested in connection with burglaries that were taking place in Eutawville back in November.
Officials have charged 52-year-old Wade Carson Harmon, Jr. with criminal conspiracy, third-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, and grand larceny. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Summerville man was involved in a pair of break-ins that happened on Chokeberry Circle where golf carts and yard equipment were stolen.
Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Christopher Peagler and 48-year-old Roy Roberts. Peagler was charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to real property, and criminal conspiracy. Peagler was denied bond.
Roberts was charged with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $10,500.
Investigators are still searching for 46-year-old David Clark, Jr.
If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.